Smorgasbord of ways to raise funds for DV

SPRINGFIELD Lakes will host the perfect Friday night out tomorrow night and all for a good cause.

YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre will hold its Sip, Nibble & Paint night tomorrow (March 23) to raise funds for domestic violence prevention and awareness.

Cheese for Change is White Ribbon Australia's latest fundraising campaign and is encouraging people around Australia to hold an event between March 22-25.

YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre manager Ellie Doyle said domestic violence was something every community faced and it was therefore vital to create as much awareness about the issue as possible.

"Domestic violence is a problem everywhere and by participating in the 'Cheese for Change' initiative, we are creating awareness and starting conversations in the Springfield community,” Ms Doyle said.

"We have been wanting to hold a White Ribbon event for some time so when we received an email about their new fundraising initiative, we decided to give it a go.

"We have organised an art teacher to run some painting activities and she will also be leading the way with a number of objects that our attendees will paint throughout the night.”

The inaugural event will include wine and cheese boards, plus a lucky door prize and raffle, with all prizes donated by local businesses.

All proceeds on the night will go directly to White Ribbon Australia.

The 'Sip, Nibble & Paint' event is on tonight from 6-9pm at the YMCA Springfield Lakes Community Centre, 53 Springfield Lakes Boulevard, Springfield Lakes.

Tickets cost $35 and can be purchased by searching Cheese for Change: Sip, Nibble & Paint on the Eventbrite website.