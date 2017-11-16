Menu
Where to get your hands on s'mores pizza and chocolate beer

Emma Clarke
by

WITH gooey toasted marshmallows, crunchy biscuit chunks and rick chocolate sauce, the newest food sensation to debut in Ipswich is straight off a flight from America.

The new s'mores pizza at Pumpyard on Limestone St is not strictly a dessert treat and best paired with Four Hearts Brewing's chocolate flavoured beer.

The new pizza.
The new pizza. Rob Williams

A s'more is a traditional camping snack in America and is a sweet sandwich made using a toasted marshmallow and chocolate sauce between two crackers.

The name is derived from the saying "some more".

Pumpyard Bar and Brewery chef Garth Kelly with the new Smores pizza.
Pumpyard Bar and Brewery chef Garth Kelly with the new Smores pizza. Rob Williams

Pumpyard chef Garth Kelly said the pizza was made using toasted marshmallows and biscuit crumb topped with chocolate sauce.

"It goes perfectly well with our chocolate stout which is a coal miners stout we have brewed her at Four Hearts," he said.

"It's combining the sweet and savoury aspects of it. The stout has got a lovely chocolate malt through it as well so you're getting a lovely double chocolate hit.

"The stout is a great palette cleanser."

Topics:  chocolate beer ipswich business ipswich food pumpyard bar and brewery

Ipswich Queensland Times
