Many factors lead to infants being born under their ideal weight. Perboge/iStock
Smoking mums put Ipswich babies at risk

Sherele Moody
by
27th Oct 2018 6:35 AM
DESPITE years of cigarette health warnings, local mothers are still putting their babies at risk.

One in five women smoke during pregnancy.

Analysis of national health data for 2012-14 also shows about 6.3 per cent of Ipswich babies are born below the optimum birthweight and just over 65 per cent of Ipswich mums breastfeed.

Experts say smoking while pregnant can lead to low birthweights and potentially fatal complications for the baby.

"Smoking causes a reduction in the blood oxygen to the fetus, the nicotine can induce early labour and the poison in cigarettes can interfere with the fetus's metabolism," University of Queensland women's health researcher Gita Mishra said.

Professor Mishra said obesity could also have a major impact on unborn infants.

"We know that around 50 per cent of women of reproductive age are overweight or obese and that has been shown to lead to low birthweights," she said.

"Studies show that underweight babies are at higher risk of getting asthma, they have slower physical, social and cognitive development - they end up with additional challenges in life."

West Moreton Health Woman, Child and Family Nursing director Lyn Barrett said local women were encourage to quit.

"Before expecting mothers give birth, our midwives will support women who indicate they regularly smoke to get access to a smoking cessation intervention program," she said.

"As part of our routine antenatal care, we promote the quit program to mothers and provide them with additional information and resources to encourage them to stop smoking."

Queensland Health spent $5million on anti-smoking programs across the state last year, including $214,400 on Quit for Baby, which is designed to reduce female smoking rates.

Smoking kills 40 adults a day in Australia.

"Every cigarette smoked has an immediate and negative effect on both the woman and her baby," a QH spokesperson said.

"There is no safe level of smoking during pregnancy.

"There is no better time to stop smoking than when you are pregnant or thinking of starting a family." -NewsRegional 　

HOW WE COMPARE

Region, % low birth weight, % women who smoke during pregnancy

Bundaberg, 7.4, 22.4

Cairns, 7.1, 19.1

Fraser Coast, 7.2, 24.5

Gympie, 5.5, 24.4

Gladstone, 5.4, 16.1

Gold Coast, 6.3, 10.7

Ipswich, 6.3, 20.0

Mackay, 5.4, 14.7

Rockhampton, 6.7, 20.1

Southern Downs, 6.9, 20.9

Sunshine Coast, 5.7, 11.2

Toowoomba, 6.9, 15.3

Townsville, 6.7, 12

BRISBANE, 6.2, 5.5

QUEENSLAND, 6.5, 14.2

AUSTRALIA, 6.1, 12.3

Source: PHIDU Social Health Atlas of Australia

