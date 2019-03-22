Smokey scene as eight crews attend Gooburrum bushfire

SMOKE: A vegetation fire is currently ablaze in Gooburrum.

UPDATE: 2.45PM - EIGHT fire crews are fighting a blaze at Bundaberg north that started in bush lands earlier today.

A ninth crew is approaching the scene where fireys are busy backburning the western and northern sides of the fire corridore and along Colvins Rd which has been noted as safe.

Crews are also preparing fire breaks along Tantitha Rd.

QPS have been on scene for traffic control and at this stage there is no update on how much bushland has burnt.

BREAKING: 12.15PM - SIX crews are on scene and another one is on its way to a vegetation fire near Colvins Rd, Zorzan Drive and Bella Vista Estate, Gooburrum, at Bundaberg north.

Some 1.2ha of bushland is ablaze in a 40ha field.

HAZARD: A fire at Gooburrum is causing a hazardous amount of smoke.

According to QFES media the vegetation fire began in a quarry.

There is no threat to property at this stage.

"It's in an open area and at this stage the smoke in the area poses the largest hazard," the spokesman said.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call 000 immediately.