Smokes run undone by 'five schooners of bitter'

SUSPENDED driver Colin Landers was bagged by police driving illegally, and boozed behind the wheel, while on a run to the shop to buy his smokes.

An Ipswich court heard Landers was nearly three times the legal alcohol limit and blamed his loss of licence on an unpaid $8000 debt owed to the State Penalties Enforcement Registry (SPER).

Prosecutor, Senior Constable Carl Spargo said it was 5.50pm on September 9 last year when police intercepted a Nissan dual-cab ute at Booval.

Its driver, Landers, said he didn't have a licence because he owed $8000 to SPER and couldn't afford to make any payments.

"He was driving to the local store to buy smokes,” Snr Const Spargo said.

"(Landers) says he had five schooners of bitter.”

Colin Robert Landers, 39, a roofer from Bundamba, pleaded guilty to drink driving (0.144) at North Booval on February 25 when not licenced; and driving unlicensed when SPER suspended.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said Landers, a dad of three, was on a rostered day off and been out drinking at the CSI Club in North Ipswich.

Mr Hoskin said Landers did the right thing and caught a taxi home.

But once he was home he realised he was out of smokes and in a stupid decision got into his car to drive 200m to the local shop.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum fined Landers $550 - sent to SPER for a payment plan.

His licence was disqualified for five months.