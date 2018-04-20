Smoker's defiance riles police during Ipswich siege

CIGGIE SWAT: Isaiah Webb wanted to finish smoking but police had other ideas.

ISAIAH Webb got police riled after he continually popped up on his front yard during a siege.

The streets surrounding Webb's Riverview home were shut down by armed police response officers at the time, and the resident's refusal to stay indoors landed him in trouble with the law.

The young dad ended up in court this week after being charged with obstructing police. Apparently all he wanted to do was to see what was happening and to smoke a cigarette but his habit proved costly, with a $200 fine issued.

Webb, 19, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to obstructing police on March 9 in Hayden St.

Prosecutor Sergeant Tracy Long said police investigating a firearms incident at Riverview closed off streets like Diamond, Tessman, and Old Ipswich Road.

She said Booval police officers were on Hayden St inside the protection zone and Webb's home had been in direct line of sight to what was occurring.

She said he was in his front yard and twice complied with instructions to go back inside his house.

But Sgt Long said police began to lose patience when Webb was seen a third time out in his front yard smoking a cigarette.

"He was told to go back inside but ignored police who came over to his yard," she said.

Webb defied police and continued to smoke.

He was again warned but refused saying he wanted to finish his cigarette.

Sgt Long said Webb lunged forward while being arrested and gripped a railing, refusing to let go.

Webb then got himself inside his house and locked the door.

After a chat with police he voluntarily walked out.

Defence lawyer Trevor Hoskin said there was obviously something significant happening and his client had been told to move inside several times.

He said Webb wanted to smoke a cigarette outside because he had a child and the rule was he'd always smoke outside.

Magistrate Andy Cridland fined Webb $200. A conviction was not recorded.

Afterwards, outside Ipswich Courthouse, Mr Webb said he'd first been playing across the road in a park with his son, aged 4, when officers told him to go home.

"They didn't tell me there was a gun or any s---," he said.

"They told me to go to my house for safety.

"I kept going outside to see if they were done.

"I'd come out and then and had a smoke.

"I said just let me finish my smoke. I said they were going on like there was a sniper outside."