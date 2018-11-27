Smoke warning as authorities battle multiple fires

IPSWICH residents are warned smoky conditions are likely to persist for most of the day as authorities battle multiple fires.

A bushfire has been burning at Undullah, south of Ripley, since the weekend and up to four crews were monitoring the scene on Tuesday.

On Monday afternoon the fire was burning in inaccessible country east of Mt Elliott Rd.

Residents in the area are advised to keep up to date and decide what actions they should take if the situation changes.

As the temperature rises remember these simple steps to ensure you & those around you (including pets) stay safe & cool

🌬 Seek air conditioning

🏋 Avoid heavy exercise - relax at home

⛱ Seek shade when outside

💧Stay hydrated

🏠 Check in with a neighbour to make sure they're ok pic.twitter.com/8KTK560bHo — Queensland Health (@qldhealthnews) November 26, 2018

There are no properties under threat.

Another bush fire was reported at Mount French, near Boonah on Tuesday morning. There is one Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crew on scene.

It comes as Bureau of Meteorology forecasters warn conditions on Wednesday could worsen with windy and hot weather on the radar with a possible dust haze.

Temperatures will peak at 37C tomorrow 36C on Thursday before cooling off slightly to highs of 33C on Friday and Saturday.

A possible late shower or thunderstorm is expected in Ipswich today with highs of 34C.