Smoke trail leads police to blouse snatcher

Leon Burgh leaves court after admitting to stealing a woman's dress and blouse.

OPPORTUNISTIC thief Leon Burgh grabbed women’s clothes when he broke into a parked car at Spring Hill.

The owner returned to her Hyundai i30 the following morning and discovered her expensive dress and a blouse were missing.

A discarded cigarette butt eventually led police to Ipswich man Leon Burgh.

He was charged and went before Ipswich Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Leon Adam Burgh, 43, from Woodend, pleaded guilty to entering premises and stealing at Spring Hill on March 18.

Prosecutor Sergeant Trent Voigt said the woman’s car was broken into and her personal items stolen including a Zara brand blouse and a $380 dress.

“When spoken to by police he said he was not in Brisbane City that day, but it was recorded that police officers did speak to him in Queen Street that day,” Sgt Voigt said.

“He said he was not in Spring Hill, however, a cigarette butt was found in the car with his DNA.

“He said he was assaulted.”

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Burgh had been receiving mental health treatment and was sentenced by an Ipswich court in July for a range of offences, including some that were related to dishonesty.

“He received a head sentence of six months jail that was suspended for eight months,” Mr Fairclough said.

“This offence occurred in the middle of that batch of offending It was not dealt with then because the DNA match was not returned until after that.”

Magistrate Donna MacCallum took into account Burgh’s mental health issues and sentenced him to a five-month jail term, immediately suspended for 12 months.