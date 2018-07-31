Menu
Subscribe
Two fires burning in Goodna

31st Jul 2018 2:11 PM

UPDATE: 

THREE crews are now at the scene of two separate fires in Goodna near Hillier St. 

A new fire is now burning, separate to back burning operations being conducted by QFES officers.

There are reports the fire has spread to the Goodna cemetery.

A QFES spokesperson confirmed crews on the scene had reported a tree burning in a grass area. 

The spokesperson said no structures were under threat.

 

INITIAL: 

A GRASS fire is sending plumes of smoke up around Goodna.

Two crews are on the scene at the vegetation fire at Hillier St where back burning is under way.

Smoke can be seen from Redbank.

Residents nearby should close their windows to and be aware smoke may be affecting the area.

