‘Smoke in bulk’: Gatton mum texts former co-worker for supply

A defence lawyer has described his client as being an “unwilling participant” when texting a former co-worker to arrange collecting a bulk amount of drugs then using her son to collect it.

Texts between Wendy Garton and a former colleague saved in her phone as Cody Work revealed the 39-year-old asking for “smoke in bulk”.

The texts from Garton, which were read to the Gatton Magistrates Court on April 12, said she would be incognito and discreet, as she asked for several amounts and costs between November 3-11.

Garton continued the texts with her former co-worker, then via text, arranged a family member to collect the “pound of cannabis”.

Police prosecutor Rohan Brewster-Webb, from Toowoomba Prosecutions, told the court Garton’s phone was seized during a search of her home on February 25.

Wendy Garton, appeared in Gatton Magistrates Court, on April 12, 2021. PHOTO: Facebook

“She provided access to police and upon examination they found texts between the defendant and a contact stored in the defendant’s phone as Cody Work,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

Further examinations found texts to a woman called Tess revealed Garton had supplied drugs to another person,” Mr Brewster-Webb said.

On March 24, Garton voluntarily attended the Gatton police station but declined to answer any questions in relation to the offences.

Garton, 39, was represented by duty lawyer James Ryan, who said his client was currently unemployed due to health issues.

Mr Ryan said doctors had tested for diabetes and were also testing for Leukaemia.

“Really, she’s an unwilling participant. She knew this person through her previous employment, that’s how she had the contact on her phone,” Mr Ryan said.

“She’s been dragged into the situation. She knew what was happening, but I’d put it as an unwilling participant.

“There was no commercial gain on her part.”

Garton pleaded guilty one charge of possessing anything used in the commission of a crime and two charges of supplying dangerous drugs.

She was fined $850 for the three charges and no convictions were recorded.

Magistrate Howard Osborne said her conviction was not recorded due to the fact she only had one previous matter.

Originally published as ‘Smoke in bulk’: Gatton mum texts former co-worker for supply