Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TROUBLE: Queensland Police Service issue fines and charges.
TROUBLE: Queensland Police Service issue fines and charges.
News

Smoke, guns and drugs, a week in this regional town

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
17th Sep 2019 2:47 PM | Updated: 2:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIRE, drugs, weapons and unregistered vehicles kept Blackwater police busy last week as they issued fines and charges to people breaking the law.

On September 9, police fined a 42-year-old for driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle on Blain St Blackwater.

Two hours later, police executed a warrant on a Wattle St home and found a man in possession of unlawful weapons, dangerous drugs and utensils.

The 33-year-old will appear in the Blackwater Magistrates Court on September 27.

Two days later police were called to a suspicious fire at Cedar Street Blackwater.

Police are appealing for information about the fire as investigations continue.

More Stories

drugs police weapons
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New 20,000 seat stadium would be 'game-changer' for Ipswich

    premium_icon New 20,000 seat stadium would be 'game-changer' for Ipswich

    Council News 'Such a stadium would provide a platform to attract elite sporting events and events such as concerts and entertainment'

    • 17th Sep 2019 2:00 PM
    • 3 Jack_Nth-Ipswich
    Neighbour hits back at 'direct' puppy farm raids

    premium_icon Neighbour hits back at 'direct' puppy farm raids

    News Neighbours are not impressed with the puppy farm raids

    UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

    UPDATE: Minden bushfire now at 'advice' level

    News Crews are on scene at a bushfire burning in Woolshed

    Dirt road no excuse for string of motorbike offences

    premium_icon Dirt road no excuse for string of motorbike offences

    News "They always let us go because we're never causing any trouble”