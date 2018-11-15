Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Grass fire's smoke haze affecting Ipswich school, suburb

15th Nov 2018 2:50 PM

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Old Logan Rd, Camira.

The fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze by backburning in the area.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Smoke is also affecting Camira State School.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.  

backburning camira smoke haze vegetation fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Final open day for RAAF Heritage Centre this weekend

    Final open day for RAAF Heritage Centre this weekend

    News THE RAAF Base Amberley Aviation Heritage Centre will be holding their final open day for the year on Sunday, November 18.

    • 15th Nov 2018 4:20 PM
    Severe storms predicted for Lockyer Valley across weekend

    Severe storms predicted for Lockyer Valley across weekend

    Weather The bureau is urging people to keep an eye out for warnings.

    Battler's Christmas wish granted

    premium_icon Battler's Christmas wish granted

    People and Places Surprise lights up Mike's life

    'It's marvellous': How Clive changed his life

    premium_icon 'It's marvellous': How Clive changed his life

    Health 75-year-old says he's feeling better now than he did six years ago

    Local Partners