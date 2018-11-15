Grass fire's smoke haze affecting Ipswich school, suburb

QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are on scene at a vegetation fire burning near Old Logan Rd, Camira.

The fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time.

Firefighters are working to control the blaze by backburning in the area.

Nearby residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Smoke is also affecting Camira State School.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.