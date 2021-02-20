Smoke billowing from permitted burn-offs

Smoke billowing from two locations in the Lockyer Valley is confirmed to be linked to permitted burn-offs. Photo: Ebony Graveur

Smoke billowing from two locations in the Lockyer Valley is confirmed to be linked to permitted burn-offs. Photo: Ebony Graveur

SMOKE billowing from two locations in the Lockyer Valley is confirmed to be linked to permitted burn-offs.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed two fires, including one at Glen Cairn and a second at Glenore Grove were burning under control.

LOCAL NEWS: Police fear for safety of missing mum, 2yo

“There is nothing untoward going on, they’re just permitted burns,” she said.

“It’s not an uncontrolled burn.”

She said the fires were burning under the supervision of Rural Fire fighters.

“They will be burning all day today and might go overnight tonight, maybe,” she said.

“They must have good conditions and they’re burning off within the parameters of the permit.”

LOCAL NEWS: BREAKING: Young cyclist hospitalised with serious injuries

Two crews are on scene at the Glen Cairn fire, which began burning about 9am at 37 Salt Springs Rd.

The second fire began burning about 1pm at 41 Otto Rd, Glenore Grove.

Read more news by Ebony Graveur.

GET THE MOST OUT OF YOUR DIGITAL SUBSCRIPTION

If you’re reading this that means you’re already a subscriber to the QT, but it also means you get FREE and UNLIMITED access to the Courier Mail for the latest national, state, Rugby League, AFL and entertainment news plus more.

If you haven’t already – activate your complimentary Courier Mail subscription by clicking here.