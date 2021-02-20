Menu
Smoke billowing from two locations in the Lockyer Valley is confirmed to be linked to permitted burn-offs. Photo: Ebony Graveur
News

Smoke billowing from permitted burn-offs

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
20th Feb 2021 2:20 PM
SMOKE billowing from two locations in the Lockyer Valley is confirmed to be linked to permitted burn-offs.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue spokeswoman confirmed two fires, including one at Glen Cairn and a second at Glenore Grove were burning under control.

“There is nothing untoward going on, they’re just permitted burns,” she said.

“It’s not an uncontrolled burn.”

She said the fires were burning under the supervision of Rural Fire fighters.

“They will be burning all day today and might go overnight tonight, maybe,” she said.

“They must have good conditions and they’re burning off within the parameters of the permit.”

Two crews are on scene at the Glen Cairn fire, which began burning about 9am at 37 Salt Springs Rd.

The second fire began burning about 1pm at 41 Otto Rd, Glenore Grove.

