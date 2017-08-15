SMOKE ALERT: QFES crews called to grass fire

Two Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are currently on scene at a grass fire burning near Collingwood Park.

The fire broke out at 1pm and at this time is posing no threat to property at Burdekin Ct, Rubicon Ct, Gibbs Ave, Genoa Pl, Brenda Ct and Bailey St.

Firefighters are undertaking backburning operations in the area.

Collingwood Park residents will be affected by a smoke haze throughout the afternoon.

Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by. Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.