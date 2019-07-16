Menu
Environment

Smoke alert for Ipswich suburbs, hwy

Greg Osborn
by
16th Jul 2019 3:27 PM
QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services have issued a smoke alert ahead of a hazard reduction burn tomorrow.

Fire crews, along with staff from Seqwater, will conduct the burn at Wivenhoe Pocket near The Spillway Common. 

As a result the Spillway Common Rec Area and and launch point will be temporarily closed.

The site will reopen as soon as it is safe to do so.

Nearby residents and motorists are also advised that smoke may affect the Brisbane Valley Hwy, Lowood and Fernvale.

