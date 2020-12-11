Smoke alarm alerts couple to blaze in South Mackay home

A South Mackay couple was forced to evacuate their home in the middle of the night after a smoke alarm alerted the pair to a fire at the back of the house.

The laundry area, where the blaze started, was engulfed by flames when three fire crews arrived on scene just before midnight Friday.

Ten firefighters quickly got to work dousing the flames by 12.25am as the occupants, a man and a woman, looked on.

Part of the home's back roof appears to have collapsed following a fire at South Mackay

Some neighbours were also asked to evacuate because a gas bottle attached to the side of the Tay St home had started to vent from the heat.

A section of roof at the back of the older-style wooden home appears to have partially collapsed and smoke damage can be seen around the windows and door of the house.

House fire on Tay St. Picture: Erick Hoffman

Today police were on site and a crime scene has been declared but a QPS spokesman said there was nothing to suggest the fire was suspicious.

A police crew remains outside a Tay Street home following a fire overnight in South Mackay.

QFES Mackay country area commander and inspector Russell Collier said there was severe fire and smoke damage to the home, but the house had not been destroyed by the blaze.

"Any fire is devastating to the owners and the families that live in these houses," Mr Collier said.

"Within the festive season where everyone is looking forward to enjoying that time with family and friends, it just seems to hit home a little bit more."

Mr Collier said the incident showed the importance of having a working smoke alarms in the home.

Smoke damage and can seen after a South Mackay home caught fire overnight.

"The owners heard the smoke alarm going off - that allowed them to get out of the building in a quick and safe manner," he said.

It is understood the home may also contain asbestos, Mr Collier said, and as a result control measure had to be put in place for the safety of crews and residents.

"The back area where the fire started was extensively damaged," he said, adding crews were able to stop the fire spreading throughout the home.

A fire investigator will inspect the home today.