Corey Parker: Smith set to storm Dally Ms

Cameron Smith is in the mix for the Dally M. (AAP Image/James Ross)

RUGBY League will celebrate the NRL's stars with the game's version of the Logies, the Emmys and the Oscars - the Dally Ms.

After a gruelling 25 rounds that saw underdogs like the Raiders and Sea Eagles over achieve and early-season favourites like the Panthers, Knights and Broncos struggle, it makes for an intriguing medal count on Wednesday night.

So who makes the Dally M Team of the Year?

Watch the 2019 Dally M Awards LIVE and exclusive on Fox League on from 8.30pm on Wednesday night, following NRL 360.

Fullback: James Tedesco

It's no surprise that James Tedesco is the favourite to take out this year's Dally M medal. The season he's put together in 2019 has been outstanding.

Tedesco finished the year with more tackle breaks and line breaks than any other player, he scored 17 tries, had 13 try assists and averaged more than 200m a game in an incredible season for the game's best fullback.

Maika Sivo emerged as a fan favourite. Picture: JOEL CARRETT

Winger: Maika Sivo

The Eels have an uncanny knack of unearthing Fijian wingers with the ability to score tries that others can only dream of and they've done it again with Maika Sivo.

It's hard to believe that this was Sivo's first season in first grade and to score 22 tries in 25 appearances is nothing short of amazing.

Centre: Latrell Mitchell

This is close to the hardest position in the side to pick. There's been plenty of centres who have had great seasons for their clubs including Kotoni Staggs and Joseph Manu, but I can't go past Latrell Mitchell.

When Mitchell is on there's no player in the comp who can do what he does. His mid-season efforts, in particular his performance against the Tigers, were breathtaking.

Cameron Munster has been a standout for the Storm. (AAP Image/Darren Pateman)

Five-Eighth: Cameron Munster

If choosing a centre of the year was tough, choosing a five-eighth of the year was nearly impossible. You could dead set throw a blanket over Cameron Munster, Cody Walker and Luke Keary for the gong.

Walker came out of the blocks firing and put together a stunning first half of the year, but struggled post Origin while Keary was good in the games he played for the Roosters but he missed a lot of footy.

So with that in mind, it's hard to go past Munster who's put together another consistent year and showed why he's a future leader of the Storm.

Halfback: Mitchell Moses

It's easy to say that this year was the year that Mitchell Moses came of age, but you have to remember he is just 25 years old.

Moses finished the year with an astonishing 27 try assists and helped take the Eels from the wooden spoon in 2018 to the finals this year.

Payne Haas led the way up front. (Matt King/Getty Images)

Prop: Payne Haas

Josh Papalii's back end of the year has been brilliant but for consistency in 2019 you can't go past the Broncos big man Payne Haas.

No forward in the game ran for more metres than Haas in 2019, he also finished the year with four tries and 162 tackle busts.

It's hard to believe that he is only 19 years old.

Hooker: Cameron Smith

There is no player in the history of our game who has been as consistent as Smith and 2019 was no different.

Smith touched the ball more than any other player in the competition this season and he made every touch count.

Back-rower: John Bateman

Bateman arrived from the English Super League this season with litter fanfare, but will finish the year as the Dally M backrower of the year.

He's been close to the Raiders' best week in and week out and has been a major force behind their march to the grand final.

Jake Trbojevic impressed in the middle for Manly. (Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Lock: Jake Trbojevic

It's hard to leave Jason Taumalolo out of this side. What JT does for the Cowboys week in and week out almost defies belief, but I think he'll be pipped by Jake Trbojevic.

He was the driving force behind the Sea Eagles return to this finals this year.

Interchange: Brandon Smith

Brandon Smith is the little terrier who never takes a backward step. He started the year as a back-up hooking option for Cam Smith but finished it as a middle forward who isn't afraid to put his head where others wouldn't put their feet.

Coach: Ricky Stuart

It seems criminal to overlook Craig Bellamy for this award. Bellamy coached a side that lost just four games this year. That's unheard of!

But you also can't deny what Stuart has achieved this year at the Raiders. He has taken the Raiders from 10th place on the ladder last year to a grand final this year.

Dally M Medal: Cameron Smith

Rookie of the Year: Payne Haas

Female Player of the Year: Jess Sergis

