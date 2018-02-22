SMELLY AND FULL: 'Mr Clean' slams public bin emptying effort

DUMPED: Andy Brodersen wants the council to pay more attention to the full and smelly public bins in the Collingwood Park area.

SMELLY public garbage bins overflowing with paper, McDonald's wrapping and used nappies are the bane of Andy Brodersen.

The Lions Club volunteer, who walks about 32km each week picking up rubbish, said the state of six bins at Collingwood Park was poor.

Mr Brodersen said some bins off Collingwood Drive had not been emptied for weeks.

"I would say, without any exaggeration, it hasn't been emptied in about two months," he said, pointing at one bin.

Dubbed, Mr Clean, the volunteer believed the amount of litter in the area was growing.

"I keep a record and I've done this for years where I walk and record how many bags of rubbish I pick up every morning," he said.

On average, he collects 30 plastic bags full each week with about 70 items contained in each.

A growing number of disposable coffee cups, McDonald's rubbish and cans are filling his bags.

Mr Brodersen's own efforts to keep the community clean makes it more frustrating when he spots the smelly and full bins in the area.

He praised the efforts of Councillor Kerry Silver acting on his concerns, but said the council did not pay enough attention to the public bins.

"What I want them to do is empty the rubbish bins," he said.

"This is typical, some have not been emptied for several months.

"They're paid to do it but they're not doing it."