Smashing it: Pride women bolster hopes in two comps

"IT was exactly what we needed.''

That's how Western Pride captain Meaghan McElligott summed up her team's situation after its latest 6-0 National Premier Leagues victory over Peninsula Power.

Needing to win most of their remaining games to remain in the next top eight competition, Pride turned it on at AJ Kelly Park on Sunday.

McElligott led the way scoring in each half, stepping up with regular goal scorer Abby Lloyd resting a sore knee.

Gladys Esquivel, Lisa Gregson, Danielle White and April Gleeson also contributed valuable goals.

"We smashed it last night but it was also good to get a clean sheet,'' McElligott said.

"That was our first clean sheet of the season.''

The timely win was crucial for Pride if they want to join the other top NPLW teams in the next phase of this year's state competition.

Pride moved from 13th to seven spot with their fourth win. They earlier had three draws and four losses.

Having a superior goal differential is also beneficial for Pride as the mid-table teams battle for crucial spots.

Western Pride captain Meaghan McElligott scored twice in her team’s latest win over Peninsula Power. Picture: Kerryn Hyett

The Pride captain was similarly delighted with her team's 4-1 extra time victory over Virginia United in the midweek Kappa Cup knockout competition.

Pride advanced to the fifth round against Maroochydore FC at a date and venue to be confirmed.

"We're top eight now (in the Kappa Cup), which is amazing for our club,'' McElligott said.

Pride scored three goals in the two periods of additional time, giving the players a massive workout.

In the past week, Pride also played a 2-2 draw with Mitchelton in the NPLW competition.

"We didn't train last week because of that,'' McElligott said. "That's a heavy load to play - 120 minutes of high intensity game.''

McElligott was pleased how well her team backed up in Sunday's game.

She played central striker to help cover for Lloyd who has scored nine goals for Pride this year.

McElligott now has seven goals with Esquivel also boosting her tally to seven.

"It shows the depth of our team. We're not just relying on one person,'' McElligott said, happy to be one of five different goal scorers in the latest game.

Experienced captain

Western Pride captain Meaghan McElligott leads her team on to the Briggs Road Sporting Complex field during the recent match against Mitchelton. Picture: Kerry Hyett

The Pride leader expected Lloyd to return for her team's Sunday match against The Gap at Walton Bridge Reserve on Sunday.

Another victory could lift Pride into sixth spot.

"Right now we are in a good position to soak it up and just use the momentum and the positivity from that win to keep going,'' McElligott said.

"We're in the top seven and I kind of drew up a chart of our last five games.

"Other than Lions in the very last round, I honestly think we can get all wins. If we can, we hope to stay in the top eight.''

Pride men matching top sides

In the latest Brisbane Premier League men's round, Western Spirit's recent run of defeats continued with a 1-0 loss to home side UQ.

Ripley Valley strengthened their mid-table position in Capital League 1 with a 4-0 win over New Farm United at Ironbark Park.

Ripley's goal scorers were captain Alex Weatherby, Lukas Kljajic and Sam Hillier.