Smart way to stay safe on our roads

Already in 2017, we have seen 115 people die on Queensland's roads.

I WISH to draw the community's attention to recent technological advances that have the potential to save lives on our roads - the "do not disturb while driving” or "auto reply” function on smartphones that are designed to block incoming calls, texts and notifications while you're driving.

Queensland Government statistics reveal that people using phones and other mobile devices whilst driving are four times more likely to crash.

I therefore a welcome this important initiative.

Already in 2017, we have seen 115 people die on Queensland's roads - two more than at the same point last year.

Sadly these accidents are often preventable.

Safety measures such as the do not disturb function on smart phones are an important step in reducing road fatalities, however prevention is always key to making sure we all arrive home safely at the end of every day.

I urge those in the Ipswich region to use these smartphone functions before they get behind the wheel - it might save a life.

STEPHANIE FRANCIS

Maurice Blackburn Lawyers

Ipswich