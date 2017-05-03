Smart Ipswich on the world stage again

SMART: Director and co-founder of the Intelligent Community Forum Robert Bell looks at Ipswich through a virtual reality headset. He is pictured with Mayor Paul Pisasale.

IN 36 days Ipswich will find out whether it is the most intelligent community in the world.

The pointy end of the judging process has arrived with Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) co-founder Robert Bell in Ipswich for a four four days to do a top seven site visit, with Ipswich one of the finalists in the international award program that has been running for 15 years.

Mr Bell had breakfast with Mayor Paul Pisasale yesterday where Cr Pisasale told him of the calculated risk that was taken by the council in purchasing the CBD in order to transform it with the upcoming $150 million redevelopment.

Mr Bell's visit yesterday included a Virtual Reality (VR) walk through in the mall where Mr Bell put on special glasses which enable the viewer to see what the CBD will look like when the redevelopment is completed. Vision will be released to the public at a later date.

The visuals were developed at Fire Station 101, the council-funded digital start-up hub, which Mr Bell also visited.

"The box has been ticked here of passion," Mr Bell said, when asked what he had gleaned in his first 24 hours in the city.

"There are so many people here who have passionately given to the city because they believe in its future."

He also noted "the willingness to take calculated risks and stand behind them over time", by civic leaders in Ipswich.

"When cities constantly analyse, instead of saying 'let's do this and see if it works' they are stuck," Mr Bell said.

"The key to get unstuck is to take a couple of risks, see how they turn out, and then take the next one.

"The world's economy is being transformed so fast by information and communication technology, that standing still is a choice that means you are going to stagnate and decline."

The New York-based Intelligent Community Forum is not just a judging organisation. It is also a learning organisation, and Mr Bell said physically being in Ipswich would enable him to glean a lot more about the city than a written submission.

"While I am here I am hearing stories and seeing connections that cannot be recorded on a piece of paper," he said.

It is a long process to get to the top seven. The ICF does a numerically driven analysis based on a 100-page submission, and in addition a set of academic judges rate 'stories' about each city.

That narrows it down to the top 21 smart cities.

Director and co-founder of the Intelligent Community Forum Robert Bell talking with local leaders at Fire Station 101 as he tours Ipswich. David Nielsen

Each of those, including Ipswich, then has to fill out a 61-page questionnaire reporting on all the things the city is doing in a 'smart' sense.

"We run that through an analytic process to get a score and then we select the top seven, and at that point one of of our three co-founders comes and visits and meets the people to see how it really works on the ground," Mr Bell said.

"From that we produce a report that also gets factored into this analysis process and one of those seven will be the intelligent community of the year.

"In the course of a year we look at hundreds of different counties, cities and regions for what I think of as the best teachers of the things we believe are important to community success in the future."

Mr Bell outlined what makes an intelligent city.

"That includes the ability to deploy broadband because that is the new infrastructure...and the ability to build a workforce that knows how to work not just with their hands but with their minds, because that is where all future economic growth is coming from," he said.

Director and co-founder of the Intelligent Community Forum Robert Bell visits members of Fire Station 101 as he tours Ipswich. David Nielsen

The ability to stimulate innovation, not just in the public sector, but also in the private sector is another key criteria.

"If you do those three things you are going to have a pretty dynamic economy in the 21st century, but we think you need to go beyond that and work hard on the issue of digital equality," he said.

"We believe you need to work hard on issues of sustainability because it is about the quality of life in the local area as well as contributing to our survival as a species."

Mr Bell said sustainability would be a generator of economic activity and employment in the next 20 years.

"Finally, we believe very strongly in what we call advocacy," he said.

"Advocacy is in evidence here in the work the city does to engage, educate and ultimately make champions of their citizens, businesses and institutions to drive change.

"In a democracy, unless the people want to go where their leaders want to go then nothing will change."

Mr Bell's visit will take in developments such as Ecco Ripley, leading Carole Park-based manufacturer of batteries Century Yuasa, start-up hub Little Tokyo Two and the Polaris data centre amongst other key sites.

Cr Pisasale said the ICF had given Ipswich the opportunity to go to the next level as an intelligent community.

"This is not about winning awards," Cr Pisasale said.

"To me, this is all about the city being the best it can be.

"This process has given us friendships with leading cities around the world, gets us the best advice for free and it gets the name of Ipswich out there."