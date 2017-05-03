28°
News

Smart Ipswich on the world stage again

Joel Gould
| 3rd May 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 10:40 AM
SMART: Director and co-founder of the Intelligent Community Forum Robert Bell looks at Ipswich through a virtual reality headset. He is pictured with Mayor Paul Pisasale.
SMART: Director and co-founder of the Intelligent Community Forum Robert Bell looks at Ipswich through a virtual reality headset. He is pictured with Mayor Paul Pisasale. David Nielsen

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IN 36 days Ipswich will find out whether it is the most intelligent community in the world.

The pointy end of the judging process has arrived with Intelligent Community Forum (ICF) co-founder Robert Bell in Ipswich for a four four days to do a top seven site visit, with Ipswich one of the finalists in the international award program that has been running for 15 years.

Mr Bell had breakfast with Mayor Paul Pisasale yesterday where Cr Pisasale told him of the calculated risk that was taken by the council in purchasing the CBD in order to transform it with the upcoming $150 million redevelopment.

Mr Bell's visit yesterday included a Virtual Reality (VR) walk through in the mall where Mr Bell put on special glasses which enable the viewer to see what the CBD will look like when the redevelopment is completed. Vision will be released to the public at a later date.

The visuals were developed at Fire Station 101, the council-funded digital start-up hub, which Mr Bell also visited.

"The box has been ticked here of passion," Mr Bell said, when asked what he had gleaned in his first 24 hours in the city.

"There are so many people here who have passionately given to the city because they believe in its future."

He also noted "the willingness to take calculated risks and stand behind them over time", by civic leaders in Ipswich.

"When cities constantly analyse, instead of saying 'let's do this and see if it works' they are stuck," Mr Bell said.

"The key to get unstuck is to take a couple of risks, see how they turn out, and then take the next one.

"The world's economy is being transformed so fast by information and communication technology, that standing still is a choice that means you are going to stagnate and decline."

The New York-based Intelligent Community Forum is not just a judging organisation. It is also a learning organisation, and Mr Bell said physically being in Ipswich would enable him to glean a lot more about the city than a written submission.

"While I am here I am hearing stories and seeing connections that cannot be recorded on a piece of paper," he said.

It is a long process to get to the top seven. The ICF does a numerically driven analysis based on a 100-page submission, and in addition a set of academic judges rate 'stories' about each city.

That narrows it down to the top 21 smart cities.

 

Director and co-founder of the Intelligent Community Forum Robert Bell talking with local leaders at Fire Station 101 as he tours Ipswich.
Director and co-founder of the Intelligent Community Forum Robert Bell talking with local leaders at Fire Station 101 as he tours Ipswich. David Nielsen

Each of those, including Ipswich, then has to fill out a 61-page questionnaire reporting on all the things the city is doing in a 'smart' sense.

"We run that through an analytic process to get a score and then we select the top seven, and at that point one of of our three co-founders comes and visits and meets the people to see how it really works on the ground," Mr Bell said.

"From that we produce a report that also gets factored into this analysis process and one of those seven will be the intelligent community of the year.

"In the course of a year we look at hundreds of different counties, cities and regions for what I think of as the best teachers of the things we believe are important to community success in the future."

Mr Bell outlined what makes an intelligent city.

"That includes the ability to deploy broadband because that is the new infrastructure...and the ability to build a workforce that knows how to work not just with their hands but with their minds, because that is where all future economic growth is coming from," he said.

 

Director and co-founder of the Intelligent Community Forum Robert Bell visits members of Fire Station 101 as he tours Ipswich.
Director and co-founder of the Intelligent Community Forum Robert Bell visits members of Fire Station 101 as he tours Ipswich. David Nielsen

The ability to stimulate innovation, not just in the public sector, but also in the private sector is another key criteria.

"If you do those three things you are going to have a pretty dynamic economy in the 21st century, but we think you need to go beyond that and work hard on the issue of digital equality," he said.

"We believe you need to work hard on issues of sustainability because it is about the quality of life in the local area as well as contributing to our survival as a species."

Mr Bell said sustainability would be a generator of economic activity and employment in the next 20 years.

"Finally, we believe very strongly in what we call advocacy," he said.

"Advocacy is in evidence here in the work the city does to engage, educate and ultimately make champions of their citizens, businesses and institutions to drive change.

"In a democracy, unless the people want to go where their leaders want to go then nothing will change."

Mr Bell's visit will take in developments such as Ecco Ripley, leading Carole Park-based manufacturer of batteries Century Yuasa, start-up hub Little Tokyo Two and the Polaris data centre amongst other key sites.

Cr Pisasale said the ICF had given Ipswich the opportunity to go to the next level as an intelligent community.

"This is not about winning awards," Cr Pisasale said.

"To me, this is all about the city being the best it can be.

"This process has given us friendships with leading cities around the world, gets us the best advice for free and it gets the name of Ipswich out there."

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  intelligent community forum ipswich paul pisasale

FIREWORKS: Top three places to see 'spectacular' display

FIREWORKS: Top three places to see 'spectacular' display

FIRE on the River will kick off Ipswich Festival tomorrow

Where to look to see shooting stars this month

shooting star

Tail of Halley's Comet to put on a show

What's new for USQ Student Experience Day

Centenary State High School student, Chloe Blundell with USQ Creative Arts student, Rachel Tapscott at last year's Student Experience Day.

Local high school students get a taste of univeristy life.

Salvos launch appeal in Ipswich

VITAL: Collecting for the Red Shield Appeal are Tracey Thompson of Bendigo Bank, Ben Johnson and Greg Pack of Salvation Army.

HOW to get involved with this year's Red Shield Appeal

Local Partners

Why tourism in Ipswich is booming

Numbers through the roof as visitors flock to capital of south-east

Labour Day races a big winner as record crowd attends

Hudson and Melinda Brookes sum up the happy spirit at the family race day.

Ipswich families hail success of CFMEU mining and energy race day

FIREWORKS: Top three places to see 'spectacular' display

BIG BANG: The Ipswich Festival will kick off with the Fire on the River fireworks show.

FIRE on the River will kick off Ipswich Festival tomorrow

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

Group calls on 'bored' Ipswich youth to join them

GETTING BETTER: Evelyne Mihuhi and Shafi Abubakare hold a youth group Infinity Group Services.

A NEW community group has opened in the region

Whoops! Aussie magazine’s unfortunate typo

IF THERE’S one typo you don’t want to make, it’s this. And the mistake was in big, bold letters next to Amy Schumer’s face.

Prince Harry set to visit Australia

He will visit Sydney to promote the 2018 Invictus Games

Not enough red: House Rules’ Fiona 'disappointed' with home

Fiona's bathroom before (left) and after (right)

"There wasn’t enough red"

Footy Show star Erin Molan dragged into AVO battle

Erin Molan thanks skipper Anthony Bell after the Big Boat Challenge on Sydney Harbour. Picture: Mark Evans Source:News Corp Australia

“I thought their relationship was odd.”

A stage comedy so wrong it's right

The cast of the Australian production of The Play That Goes Wrong.

THE Play That Goes Wrong comes to Queensland.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Zookeeper's Wife a handsome period drama

Jessica Chastain in a scene from the movie The Zookeeper's Wife.

Gorillas in the Mist meets Schindler’s List in Second World War film

Nitro Circus: Why Coast show will be 'nerve wracking'

Action sports star Ryan 'R Willy' Williams returns home to his local skate park with friends from Nitro Circus ahead of the show this Saturday.

Hint: It's not the death-defying tricks

CHARMING &amp; STYLISH WITH A POOL!

3 Smith Street, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 1 $399,000

Fall in love with the charm of this gorgeous character home, beautifully presented in an elevated position, you can 'walk to it all' from this central...

FRESH CONTEMPORARY RENOVATION in Excellent Location

25 Hayes Street, Raceview 4305

House 3 1 2 $349,000

Solid post war weatherboard home in highly sought after location with nothing left to do but move in. Freshly painted inside and out with new kitchen, new...

CHARACTER HOME (Circa 1900) + BIG SHED ON 890SQM

6 Mary Street, Bundamba 4304

House 3 1 4 $369,000

Classic, picture perfect "Queenslander" boasting traditional wraparound verandah situated on a generous, elevated 890sqm corner block in a sought after location...

Brassall Brick - Superb Investment

4 Wilson Court, Brassall 4305

House 3 1 1 $269,000

Located in the sought after suburb of Brassall is this lowset brick home with three large bedrooms, all with built-in robes. The home has an air conditioned...

EXCELLENT LOCATION - WALK TO SCHOOL &amp; RAIL

17 Grafton Street East Ipswich, East Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $279,000

YOU WILL KICK YOURSELF IF YOU MISS THIS ONE!! Great First Home or Investment. Situated on a generous allotment in a position of future potential ( 759SQM...

BRAND NEW &amp; EXPERTLY BUILT IN PREMIUM LOCATION

9 Pemberton Street, Booval 4304

House 4 2 2 $439,000

AWARD WINNING BUILDER’S HOUSE & LAND PACKAGE DUE FOR COMPLETION MID APRIL WALKING DISTANCE TO RAIL, SCHOOLS & BOOVAL FAIR FULLY FENCED REAR YARD WITH LOADS OF...

RENOVATION PERFECTION ON A BIG BLOCK

12 Leopard Street, Raceview 4305

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This beautifully renovated home sits on a large 800m2 corner block with rear yard access and heaps of room for a massive shed & pool. Your first impression when...

LUXURIOUS FAMILY HOME ON A BIG 1010M2 BLOCK

169 Edwards Street, Flinders View 4305

House 5 2 3 $649,000

This highly appealing and truly outstanding property has it all, Big Block, Pool, Shed & Size + technology. When it comes to lifestyle this huge family residence...

Have It Your Way!

40 Cranes Road, North Ipswich 4305

House 3 1 2 $298,000

If you have been looking for a place that you can truly make your own, this is the ideal home. Set on a generous 1012m2 block, this home has more than enough...

STUNNING HOME, 360 DEGREE VIEWS, 32 ACRES

396-398 Rosewood Marburg Road, Tallegalla 4340

House 5 2 $849,000 Neg

The sellers have purchased elsewhere so are keen to sell but will certainly miss this delightful property. They built this modern Queenslander 9 years ago with...

Another subdivision approved, but council says 'don't blame us'

Lot 37 Bradford Road, Telina has been earmarked for a development.

22-lot subdivision approved for Telina.

New land available on Range for first time in decade

NEW LAND: The first new residential land made available on the Toowoomba Range is already being sold, with construction started on the infrastructure.

Infrastructure is being built in a new estate on the Toowoomba Range

REVEALED: The truth behind Old Woman Island

Drone photo of Old Woman Island.

Did Sean Connery spend time on the island?

On the beach

Classic holiday house offers wide Moffat beach outlook

Falling rents could spell doom for housing prices

What if I told you housing in Australia was getting cheaper?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!