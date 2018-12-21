Smallfoot first up at movies on the green

A scene from Smallfoot, the story about Migo the Yeti.

LOOKING for some family entertainment after the Christmas and New Year break? How about an outdoor movie night at the Ipswich Sports Club at Leichardt?

Group General Manager Aaron Muirhead says the club will be showing movies on the green on every Saturday throughout January.

"The first screening will be on January 5," Muirhead said.

Shows will start at 7pm and are free.

"Smallfoot, the story about Migo the Yeti will be first up."

The rest of January's line-up is yet to be confirmed but Moana and Dinosaurs are also on the cards.