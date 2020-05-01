‘Small number’ of parents seek support for school fees

PARENTS of students at some Ipswich private schools have requested financial support during the coronavirus pandemic.

West Moreton Anglican College principal Geoff McLay said a "small number" of families have inquired about assistance.

"These applications are being assessed on a case-by-case basis," he said.

"Any family concerned about their capacity to pay Term 2 fees is encouraged to contact the college."

Ipswich Girls' and Junior Grammar School principal Dr Peter Britton said the school is working to respond to requests for assistance.

"The COVID-19 situation has impacted some of our families' livelihoods and consequently their ability to pay school fees," he said.

"We appreciate the financial pressures that some of our families are under.

"The school is responding to those families by assessing each situation on a case-by-case basis and striving to support as many families as possible in order to keep their children enrolled at our school.

"At this stage only a small number of families have notified the school of their need for financial assistance.

"Maintaining enrolments and the continuity of education for each child is of the utmost importance to families and the school."

Ipswich Grammar School headmaster Richard Morrison said support is being offered to families and financial solutions tailored to each circumstance.