Small home blocks for Deebing Heights site

183 Pisasale Drive, Deebing Heights is on the market for $1.2 million. Contributed

LOCAL developers are investigating a 2.71ha site at Deebing Heights for its potential as a small housing estate.

Remax A1 commercial sales manager Corey Bliss said the pocket of land at 183 Pisasale Drive, opposite the Soverign Pocket Estate at Deebing Heights is being vetted for about 10-15 home blocks.

"I've had a couple of property developers looking at it most recently, mostly local guys,” he said.

"Something like this, for the size of it, you're not really going to get the big players, this is more for the local developers looking to do house lots.

"It's in a great residential area in Deebing Heights, it's family oriented, close to the Yammanto Shopping Centre.

"It's got a good zoning on it too, it's not a straight residential zoning ... I'd really like to see an adventure park there.”

The property is on the market for $1.2 million, by way of standard, freehold campaign, Mr Bliss said.

"You'd need a desired use for it to buy it. The small lot developers are looking at it for 10-15 lots, there's not a huge amount you can put in there,” he said.

"You could squeeze tiny blocks in there but it would detract from the appeal of the area.

Mr Bliss said he estimates the 6.7ha lot will be chopped up into 450-500sq m house blocks.

The zoning of the property also allows for a myriad of developments, including a caravan park and a childcare, if developers are more commercially minded.