Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Earthquake rocks Alice Springs

by NATASHA EMECK
3rd Jul 2019 8:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RESIDENTS in Alice Springs were woken up by earthquake that hit the town this morning.

The 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Alice Springs airport at about 5.10am according to Geoscience Australia.

A 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Alice Springs this morning. Picture: Geoscience Australia
A 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit in Alice Springs this morning. Picture: Geoscience Australia

More Stories

alice springs earthquake nt

Top Stories

    Plans for 500,000 tonne, 50-year dump lodged with council

    premium_icon Plans for 500,000 tonne, 50-year dump lodged with council

    Environment With thousands of trucks, and millions of tonnes of waste, a plan has been put forward to create one of the biggest dumps in the region.

    'Struggling': Metro Hotel sale price revealed

    premium_icon 'Struggling': Metro Hotel sale price revealed

    Business The company has revealed why it was desperate to sell the hotel

    High cost of tax tactics: Battlers dudded $16,000

    premium_icon High cost of tax tactics: Battlers dudded $16,000

    Politics Battlers in Logan, Ipswich and Caboolture could lose $16,000

    Woman wounded after 'street fight' on busy Ipswich road

    premium_icon Woman wounded after 'street fight' on busy Ipswich road

    News A woman was rushed to hospital before police locked the area down.