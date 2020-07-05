Small club with big heart still keen to help others

Players in the Colleges United Football Club under-10 Komodo team prepare to get in some valuable training for when the season resumes. Picture: Gary Reid

LIKE many sporting organisations this month, Colleges United Football Club is doing its best to weather the COVID-19 storm.

It has been tough going with the club dropping from 16 junior teams last season to six planning to rejoin the Football Brisbane competition from July 18.

"This has just knocked everyone around the competition,'' club president Craig Milne said.

"It has been a combination of COVID, the season being delayed . . . clashing with summer sports has impacted us a bit as well. It's pushed into the cricket season.

"We've just got to get through this and hopefully get everything back to normal for next year, for all clubs.''

The six MiniRoos teams still lining up are from under-6 to under-11. That includes a committed under-10 Komodo boys side.

A Colleges United Football Club under-10 Komodo player works on his skills during a recent training session. Picture: Gary Reid

The club based west of Moggill had as many as 21 teams in 2018.

However, Milne is trying to maintain a positive outlook, remaining focused on what Colleges United provides for the community and higher level regional football.

"The main thing is we know we are a little club,'' Milne said, having been club president for two years and on the committee for seven.

Colleges United juniors are getting ready to kick on this season. Picture: Gary Reid

"We are essentially a feeder club for clubs like Knights.

"For kids who show a bit of potential, they can move to a larger club.

"Wherever possible, if we can deliver a team that's at the correct standard for the kids, we'll keep them there.

"But if cannot put together a team that meets their requirements, we're happy to develop further and move onto (Ipswich City) Bulls or Knights or someone like that who can provide a higher level of training.''

Colleges United Football Club under-10 juniors are displaying plenty of promise. Picture: Gary Reid

Colleges Crossing has also shown its commitment to the region by being one of the founding members when Football Ipswich was formed to build stronger club ties.

"The whole idea is just get the little kids coming through, understanding the fundamentals of the game,'' Milne said.

"And then if we do get a kid that shows potential and we can't cater for them, we just move them onto a club that's got the right level of commitment, coaching staff and other players around them that can help them.''

As a classic example, Milne's son Logan progressed from Colleges under 6s before joining Western Pride in under 10s. He's continuing his football development with the Ipswich Knights under-12 side this season.

"Colleges didn't have a team for him to play at the higher standard that he was capable of so we moved him on to other clubs,'' Milne said.

"I have nothing against parents that need to take their kids to a bigger club to actually allow the kids to develop to their full potential because I've done it myself.''

Colleges United Football Club juniors are kicking on this season after recent disruptions. Picture: Gary Reid

The main Colleges United coverage area is west of Moggill, taking in areas like Karalee, Karana Downs and Mt Crosby where kids want to play with their friends.

Teams like the Colleges United Komodo under-10 side can resume contact training after working in zones in previous weeks.

The Komodos has been together for three years.

"This week we will be back to normal,'' Milne said, waiting to see the latest draw.

Families keen to be part of Colleges United FC can contact 0409 565345.