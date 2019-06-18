Small business thrives after moving out of CBD

NEW LOCATION: Upcycled Treasure owner Sam Vine in her new store at Newtown.

SMALL business owner Sam Vine has moved her one-of-a-kind shop out of the Ipswich CBD into a new premise at Newtown.

Upcycled Treasure, which was located on Ellenborough St, can now be found in the shopping complex next to Casa Mia Restaurant on Brisbane Rd.

Mrs Vine said the decision to move was a hard one to make.

"I'm actually quite disheartened about moving out of the CBD," she said.

"The CBD unfortunately needs a little bit of help, and where we get that from, I don't know.

"We have to support the small businesses because we aren't rich - we struggle like everyone else and make ends meet sometimes week to week.

"If we don't support one another, even in the toughest economy, the businesses will close, and we have seen that in the past few months.

"Small business owners are there because they are passionate about what they do and are very community minded."

Mrs Vine said she had been in her new shop for almost six weeks and was thriving.

"It's a little village - it's got a good feel to it and good parking here," she said.

"My concept was to still continue with the upcycling and have a great space for my workshops.

"I also want this to be a space where artists can sell their products locally, rather them going onto websites like Etsy."

Upcycled Treasure is located at shop 4/43 - 47 Brisbane Rd, Newtown.

To see stock and upcoming workshops, you can search for Upcycled Treasure on Facebook or log onto www.upcycledtreasure.com.au.