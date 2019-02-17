Small business owner fuming after daylight robberies

ANGRY: Meachelle Roelofs is fuming after more than $1000 of product was stolen from her store Cube Computers last week.

SMALL business owner Meachelle Roelofs has had enough.

After having more than $1000 worth of products stolen right under her nose, the owner of Cube Computers is fed up with people breaking the law.

Last week wasn't the first time Cube Computers was stolen from, but it was the first time the store was targeted on four separate occasions in a matter of days.

Mrs Roelofs said she couldn't believe the cheek of the thieves.

The daylight robberies occurred from February 5 to February 7, and left the business almost $400 worse off each time.

Three males, a woman and even a child were allegedly involved in the distracting scheme.

"We have footage of them all," Mrs Roelefs said.

The footage shows the group of four entering the store either all together, in couples of two or with the child, before using distraction to get away with the product.

A Spacetalk smartwatch was stolen on every occasion. The retail price is $349.

Police have charged a 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman with entering premises with intent.

But Mrs Roelofs had little faith she would receive the product or any compensation.

"Last time we got stolen from, the guy got caught, got charged and went to court, but didn't have to pay for or return it," she said.

The incident occurred about a year ago, but the memory still boiled Mrs Roelofs blood.

She said she was disgusted by the thefts.

"I'm a small business owner, we bust our arses, get poorly paid and they just steal," Mrs Roelofs said.

"I work 12 hours a day and I don't get paid like anyone in a normal job."

Mrs Roelofs hopes the people who stole the watches get what they deserved. .

She said making money was hard enough for small business owners without this happening.

Police said one man linked to the crime is in custody.

The female is yet to appear at Gatton Magistrates Court.

Police inquiries are continuing into the thefts.