Subscribe Today's Paper
Small business offers urban clothing options for boys

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
25th Feb 2020 1:00 PM
When Springfield mum Reanna Alexander isn’t busy with her son Keanu cleaning the parks of her community, she’s running a small clothing business.

Designer and founder of the Springfield based business Reanna Alexander said she decided to start the brand after realising that there was a gap in the market for boys clothing.

“I started the business three years ago because I couldn’t find things in store that I liked,” she said.

“Everything was kind of big prints with a lot of pastel colours and the quality wasn’t very good.

“I had no prior experience on running a business or any education in running a business, I just kind of took my idea and ran with it.”

Ms Alexander said her design takes inspiration from current men’s fashion and urban streetwear trends.

Society St current collection
Society St current collection

“My clothes although inspired by men’s fashion are made for kids,” she said.

Getting the business off the ground wasn’t easy, Ms Alexander said she learnt a lot in the first couple of months.

“I lost $3,000 with an initial manufacturer that I dealt with who did the dodgy on me and it was a big lesson learned and it was a big one that made me a lot wiser,” she said.

“It really taught me that everything matters, like being firm with time frames and getting all the costs upfront.

“I learnt a lot with dealing with communication barrier’s – and the manufacturer I have now is great.”

Ms Alexander said she hoped to grow her business over the next couple of years to include adult wear.

“Although my business has been going well, it’s still the early days and so right now I’m dedicating my time to growing it into what I want,” she said.

Ms Alexander said that supporting small business was important.

“I personally know, it means so much to me, when an order comes through, so try and support local.”

If you’re interested in Society St visit their website societyst.com.au.

small businesses
