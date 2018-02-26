Small business awarded for community contribution

IT'S one of the most well-known Greater Springfield small businesses and it's now been officially recognised for its work giving back to the community.

IGA Springfield Lakes is celebrating after taking out the IGA Community Award at the annual IGA Awards of Excellence held in Brisbane earlier this month.

Retailer Terry Slaughter and recipient of the IGA Community Award was presented the award for his contribution to local charities, schools and community groups and said supporting the community was a major focus of his operations.

"We take great pride in our high level of customer service, brand values, and community spirit,” Mr Slaughter said.

"It's fantastic to be recognised on a state level for the whole team's dedicated work for the community.

"The IGA community chest program forms a huge part of IGA Springfield Lakes ethos and community spirit of locals supporting locals.”

During the presentation, Terry Slaughter was also recognised as being a formidable driving force in creating a positive culture in his business and supporting people in need. His City of Ipswich Australia Day Medallion in 2017 was also acknowledged, as well as the local park - the 'Terry and Frances Slaughter Park- which he had named after him.

The awards are a chance to formally recognise and celebrate the achievements of independent retailers and the team who work in the stores.

Queensland and Northern NSW IGA state board chairman Frank Spano and Metcash Food and Grocery QNN general manager Roy Leisk presented the awards and said the event highlighted stores putting the heart and soul back into shopping and for those setting the benchmark for other IGA supermarkets.

"We're proud to support independent supermarkets across the State that deliver a great retail experience to our local community,” Mr Spano said.

"We acknowledge the hard work and commitment our stores have demonstrated throughout the year across all categories and a number of leading Queensland stores have performed exceptionally well.

