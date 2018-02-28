Menu
Slurpee fans, get ready for the ultimte e Digger from slurping down some slurpees at the Ingham Show.
Slurpee fans dudded by BYO cup change

by Zoe Smith
28th Feb 2018 11:58 AM

IT'S the event that has fans of 7 Eleven's legendary Slurpee salivating.

Today marks the return of the ever popular - and bizarre - BYO Cup Day. Customers who bring their own receptables can grab all the brain freeze they can handle for the bargain price of $1.

The #byocupday deal is available until midnight tonight or closing time, depending on the store.

In a statement on its website, 7 Eleven states that participants are free to bring any "cup" they want.

The deal will no doubt be a hit with Slurpee fans. But there’s a catch.
But before you go grabbing the nearest bucket, as with most good things in life there's a catch: The cup must not exceed 23cm (width) x 26cm (height). Best get your ruler out.

But is it really worth the hassle? Analyisis of frozen drinks sold at 7-Eleven concluded they wer packed with well above a day's advised added sugar content, The Herald Sun reported last month.

Slurpees and slushies contain ridiculous amounts of sugar, health experts warn. Picture: Alex Coppel
Victoria's Cancer Council and Heart Foundation's LiveLighter program found that 7-Eleven's mega-size Slurpee Cola had a staggering 20.4 teaspoons in a 1182ml serve.

Adults should limit their added sugar intake to no more than six teaspoons daily.

7-eleven byo slurpee
