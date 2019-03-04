Mum’s shock at latest fruit ‘contamination’

Facebook image of the metal object allegedly found in a pear

Facebook image of the metal object allegedly found in a pear

A MOTHER is shocked and angry after her child found what appeared to be a shotgun pellet in a pear in southwest Queensland.

Jennifer Tincknell, 32 said she bought a packet of pears at St George IGA on Saturday and gave them to three of her four children, Taleea, 5, Tanya, 9, and John, 10.

She said Tanya found the metal object, and was "panicking and worried" when she showed her the fruit.

"Tanya was just about to bite it when she noticed it," she said.

Ms Ticknell said she was angry and shocked to find what looked like a shotgun pellet in the uneaten pear.

"It looks like someone's used a shotgun and shot at the fruit," she said.

Ms Ticknell said all of her children were then scared they might have eaten them.

She took them to St George Hospital, where they were assessed and later released.

"They said if the children experience sharp pains to just bring them back," she said.

Ms Ticknell returned the fruit to IGA about 1.30pm and demanded they remove the fruit from the shelves and check their produce.

Facebook image of the metal object allegedly found in a pear

"I was quite annoyed that the shops didn't check the fruit first to know there's no foreign objects in them," she said.

Ms Ticknell said she was offered a full refund and later the fruit was removed from the shelves.

The mother-of-four posted on local social media sites to warn other parents.

"I tried to spread the warning so other parents don't have to go through this and other people would not potentially eat them," she said.

A strawberry scare unfolded in southeast Queensland last September after sewing needles were planted in several punnets of strawberries, leading to fruit being pulled from shelves nationwide.

Police investigated the food contamination for months before arresting and charging My Ut Trinh, 50, a strawberry picking manager from Caboolture.

She was accused of sabotaging the strawberries, which sparked health alerts across Australia and a nation-wide scare, thwarting the Australian strawberry industry.

The woman was released on bail in November.

Neither IGA St George nor parent company Cornetts Group could be reached for comment.