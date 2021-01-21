‘Slow learner’ gets prison wake-up call

A MAN on a suspended jail sentence has spent five days in the confines of a cell after he failed to appear in court on new charges.

Magistrate David Shepherd told Cecil Anderson that his time in custody should act as a timely reminder to him.

“You appear Mr Anderson to be a bit slow to learn”, Mr Shepherd said.

Cecil James Anderson, 29, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to failing to appear in Ipswich Magistrates Court on December 15.

He also appeared on charges including three counts of driving when drug positive; three counts of driving when unlicensed; three counts of possession of dangerous drugs; possession of unauthorised explosives (ammunition); and operating a motor vehicle subject to a registration plate confiscation.

The court heard Anderson was sentenced to a four-month suspended jail term in November.

His lawyer Emily Fackender sought that this sentence be activated but that he receive immediate parole.

“He has spent five nights in custody. It was his first time in custody,” Ms Fackender said.

Mr Shepherd said he would take the five days spent in custody into account.

“The court process requires people to be present, and if not steps are taken with significant penalties as a deterrent,” Mr Shepherd said.

He sentenced Anderson to three months’ jail for failing to appear, and activated the suspended sentence to make the total sentence seven months.

The term was suspended for two years with Anderson given immediate parole. His other matters were adjourned.