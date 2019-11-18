Menu
The speed limit on the eastbound lanes of the Warrego Highway at Niemeyer Road has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h.
News

Slow down ordered for busy Ipswich intersection

Navarone Farrell
, navarone.farrell@qt.com.au
18th Nov 2019 12:30 PM
COMMUNITY calls have been answered with lower speed limits set to be introduced on the Warrego Highway at the busy Niemeyer Rd intersection at Hatton Vale.

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the lower speed limit would give motorists more time to exit Niemeyer Rd.

“The speed limit on the eastbound lanes of the Warrego Hwy at Niemeyer Rd has been reduced from 100km/h to 80km/h,” Mr Bailey said.

“This is a busy intersection and we want to ensure the speed limit provides a safe environment for all road users.

“We listened to community concerns about the safety of turning onto the Warrego Hwy from Niemeyer Rd now Rusty’s Service Station has reopened.

“A review of the speed limit conducted by TMR, the Queensland Police Service and council recommended the 80km/h zone.”

The new speed limit will be installed in coming weeks.

