'Slow down, dog!' Mad dad's attack on council mower driver

IRATE DAD. Ipswich dad Timothy Voigt says he was worried about children's safety from speeding drivers when he jumped onto an Ipswich City Council mower and verbally abused its driver. He pleaded guilty in court to causing public nuisance at Leichhardt. Ross Irby

JASON, an Ipswich City Council worker was happily at work riding a council mower tractor in Leichhardt when he was confronted by an irate dad wielding a metal bar, yelling at him to slow down.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Tracey Laing said the dad, Timothy Voigt, abused the worker and threatened to use the bar.

Appearing before Ipswich Magistrates Court Timothy David Voigt, 35, from Leichhardt, pleaded guilty to causing public nuisance at Leichhardt on January 4.

Sgt Laing said the incident took place at 3.15pm in Ernest St where Jason was at work mowing.

Voigt ran from a yard holding a three foot long metal bar yelling "slow down f***ing dog in my f***ing street, kids are playing".

Sgt Laing said Jason told him that he did not know what he was talking about as the tractor "doesn't go over 40km/hour".

She said Voigt brandished the bar saying he was going to smash the worker, Jason then telling him that the tractor had a security camera fitted.

Voight dropped the bar then jumps onto a metal bucket at the front yelling abuse.

Sgt Laing said Voigt's wife came over and escorted him back to their house.

Defence lawyer Matt Fairclough said the situation arose as Voigt was worried about the safety of children in the street.

Mr Fairclough said Voigt, a landscape gardener, pleaded guilty to the alternative charge which had been accepted.

Voigt had initially been charged with going armed to cause fear.

Magistrate Donna MacCallum convicted and fined Voigt $600.