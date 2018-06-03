Sloppy first half haunts the Jets

IPSWICH forward Ben Shea lamented the Jets' lack of consistency in the wake of Saturday's 42-20 defeat to ladder-leaders Burleigh at North Ipswich Reserve.

Shea said the Jets gifted Burleigh too much of the ball in the first half, and left themselves with too big a hole to dig out of down 30-0 at half time.

The Jets had to "earn the right to play footy”, and not expect quality opposition to allow the green and white to freely play their brand of football.

"They're a quality team, and if you give them a lot of the ball you can't do too much,” he said.

"We were making unforced errors and going away from what works for us.

"We've got to earn the right to play footy. You can't just go out there and throw it around.

"We're a very fit team, but to take the gas and energy out of other teams we have to move them around. If we keep giving them the ball back through silly errors and penalties, it doesn't work.”

Errors was the story of the Jets' first half - an inability to complete their sets coupled with Dane Phillips' absence in the middle of the park was compounded by the Bears' efficiency in attack.

Marmin Barba deputised at halfback for the missing Phillips, and drew praise from his coaches and teammates.

But Shea said Phillips' short-kicking game was notably absent on Saturday.

"He's probably got the best kicking game in the comp,” Shea said.

"I thought Marmin did well, but it's hard to replace a guy like Dane. Paricularly his short-kicking game.

"It helps you get repeat sets. It's a big difference between a repeat set and a 20m restart and seven tackles.”

Down 24-0 when the siren sounded to end the first 40 minutes, Barba looked to have broken the line but was instead tripped up at the last moment.

The resulting play saw the ball go to ground, a Bears player recover, and race away to rub salt in the hosts' wounds heading into the sheds.

"I suppose when you're behind by that much, things don't tend to go your way,” Shea said.

"The bounce of the ball goes against you. That's what happens (for Burleigh) when you're playing good footy. You get the bounce of the ball and take the most of your opportunities.”

The Jets won the second half 20 points to 12. Shea said it showed the team can turn it on when required, but consistency was key to winning matches.

"Effort has never been the downfall for us. It's just finding that consistency and showing a bit of discipline and having ownership when we make a mistake to not do it again,” he said.

"If we can do it in the second half we can do it in the first half.

"We do that from the start of the game we probably win. That's a recurring theme from our previous losses.

"If we can address a few things and play to our strengths, we'll be a big force coming into the back end of the year.”

Intrust Super Cup Round 13: Burleigh Bears 42 (T. Leo 3, J. Savage, K. Rowe, H. Wells, J. Ailaomai tries; T. Roberts-Davis 7 goals) def. Ipswich Jets 20 (R. Pandia 2, N. Neale, M. Barba tries; W. Conlon 2 goals) at the North Ipswich Reserve.