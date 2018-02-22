Slipping land forces family to leave Augustine Heights home

EARTH: Lourdus Chinnappa is worried about his Augustine Heights house falling down the hill into the next property.

LOURDUS Chinnappa has moved his family out of their Augustine Heights home, fearing slipping land after rain will cause it to collapse.

Land beneath Mr Chinnappa's home has fallen further since December, when a stop work notice was issued to the owner of the block below.

Footings of the home can now be seen and a temporary sandstone wall has been built below to prevent more fill sliding away.

Two days ago Mr Chinnappa noticed more chunks of land had fallen and plumbing to the pool had also been severed.

Blaming the rain for the further land collapse, Mr Chinnappa remains worried about the future stability of his family home.

"I'm worried about it, everyday is a new thing," he said.

"Luckily there are no cracks in the house because it's been underpinned.

"We are scared to live here because it might collapse."

In December, land next to Mr Chinnappa's home began sliding and prompted him to lodge a complaint about his neighbour, Yusham Liu's, work with the Ipswich City Council.

An officer conducted an inspection of the site and determined the wall had started to fail, was dangerous and rectification work was ordered.

Mr Liu said the rectification work was being completed to fix the slipping land.

Mr Chinnappa contacted the council this week

"It's gone from bad to worse," he said.

"We've been through this in the last couple of months and it's been stressful but what can we do?

"We had to move out because we thought it might collapse."

A council spokesman confirmed officers were monitoring the situation to ensure the requirements of an enforcement notice was being met.

"The site is now under the supervision of an engineer engaged by the owner and a contractor is carrying out the works," he said.

"Council has been advised of some issues relating to geo-technical intricacies associated with the rectification works and has been in contact with the parties involved.

Council will closely monitor the situation over the coming days and take appropriate action where necessary."