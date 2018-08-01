Slippery, 'third-world' road endangers 1000 students: School

St Peter Claver College principal Niall Coburn talks about the state of the roads around the school.

St Peter Claver College principal Niall Coburn talks about the state of the roads around the school. Rob Williams

A PRINCIPAL is fighting to improve the safety of 'third-world' roads around his school, which he says is putting students' safety at risk.

St Peter Claver College principal Niall Coburn has lobbied the Department of Transport and Main Roads to improve the deteriorating Aberdare St near his Riverview school.

The street is regularly used by trucks and Mr Coburn believes the quality of the surface needs to be improved for the safety of his 1000 students.

"The speed, volume and dangerous driving of trucks compromises the safety of residents, our school community and anyone using the on ramp to the Cunningham Highway," he said.

"Line markings are so compromised that stop lines for traffic light are obliterated and the central line markings are greatly compromised."

He said mud on the road created a "significant danger through lack of traction for vehicles and mud sprayed on windscreens".

"The verges to the road through truck stop-overs are in a disgraceful state - unsealed, potholed and dirty," he said.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Transport and Main Roads said it was monitoring the road network,

"We have been made aware of concerns over the condition of Aberdare St and can advise that a sweep of the street was performed last weekend to remove a significant amount of dust from the road surface and islands," she said.

"Regular maintenance is undertaken along Aberdare Street as part of our road maintenance program. Last financial year we undertook sweeping on this stretch of road six times."

The reinstatement of line marking along Aberdare St between Brisbane Rd and the southbound on-ramp to Cunningham Highway is planned to be finished in September.

While Mr Coburn raised questions about safety on the road, the department said investigations showed the road posed an acceptable risk.

"These have taken place during the morning and afternoon peak periods and monitored key factors such as driver behaviour, traffic volume, the number of queued vehicles, as well as the available sight distance for motorists exiting Pottery Rd," she said.

"Speed signs are clear, well placed and appropriate with the current speed limit set at 60km/h.

"There is no recorded crash history along Aberdare St for the last ten years, which indicates that the Pottery Rd intersection is operating at an acceptable safety level."

She said there were no plans to modify the intersection and directed Mr Coburn's concerns about driver behaviour to Queensland Police.