MIDDLED: Rhett Bramwell connects against the Redcliffe Padres at Tivoli on Sunday. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Sport

Slip-ups mean Muskies need perfect run home

Tom Bushnell
, tom.bushnell@qt.com.au
25th Feb 2020 9:03 AM
BASEBALL: It will take something special for the Ipswich Musketeers to reach the playoffs after they sustained a brace of losses in Greater Brisbane League action on the weekend.

Opposing a Windsor Royals battalion led by Australian pitcher Travis Blackley on Friday night, the Musketeers struggled to handle the heat.

Billy Cruice pitched his heart out, with Josh Healy and Jeremy Suthers offering relief but it was all to no avail as Windsor ran away in the sixth innings. With Ipswich trailing 10-0 the mercy rule offered a reprieve, ending the game prematurely at the end of the seventh innings.

Coach Greg Suthers conceded his troops had trouble laying bat on ball in the face of quality from the mound.

The Musketeers arrived at Tivoli on Sunday with renewed vigour but found only more misery in the absence of two of their imported American stars. Basic fielding errors proved costly, forcing pitcher Dean Jones to work overtime.

The Musketeers failed to stay in touch as the high demand took its toll on Jones and the Redcliffe Padres piled on the runs to record a 10-2 triumph. With a success rate of at least 50 per cent usually required to progress to the finals, the dual defeats make it extremely difficult for Ipswich to qualify with their 15 win 20 loss record and just five rounds left.

Ipswich Queensland Times

