Slip and slide antics force match to be abandoned

STUPIDITY: The pitch at Redbank Plains Recreational Reserve was reduced to mud after someone thought it would be a good idea to use the covers as a slip and slide. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Officials called off the Ipswich West Moreton Cricket Association first grade clash between the South East Redbacks and Centrals at the Redbank Recreational Reserve due to a senseless act.

The batting square had been covered through the week to prevent it being wet by rain.

It is believed members of the public used the covered wicket as a slip and slide.

With a bit of moisture already in the pitch, it was turned to mud.

The decision to abandon the match cost centrals the chance to press for second place.

Teams were due to resume on the second day with the Kookaburras at 0/46 chasing the Redbacks’ total of 114.

Centrals looked likely to collect a first innings win and set up an opportunity to push for the outright victory needed to jump a Northsiders outfit staring down the barrel of a heavy defeat in their corresponding battle with the Laidley Blue Dogs.

It was not to be, however, with Centrals’ hopes of improving their position on the table and pinching the right to host this weekend’s semi-final dashed.

South East Redbacks president Dan Chandler said though both clubs were disappointed not to take the field he felt for the Matt Guest-led opposition.

“We’re very disappointed,” Chandler said.

“Not so much for us.

“I mean it was probably our last game of the season and it would have been good to play but it is not the end of the world.

“We had the Baxter bash final last weekend and that was a good chance to see off our Sri Lankans.

“It is disappointing for Centrals because they had a chance to finish second instead of third.”

Chandler said good sport Guest had received news of the damage to the wicket well considering how much it had cost his men in the context of the season.

“I spoke to Guesty and he just said ‘it is what it is,” Chandler said.

“It’s not your (the South East club’s) fault.”

Chandler said he had seen covered pitches damaged by people using them as slip and slides in the past but it was a rare occurrence.

He said there was not much the club could do to prevent the stupidity and he urged people to use common sense in the future.

The club will consider increasing camera surveillance and putting in place signage instructing people to keep off the covered square.