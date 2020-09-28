Slick, ‘honest’ fielding rises in Lockyer/Ipswich win

Lockyer/Ipswich cricketer Bob Kratzmann goes on the attack.

By Mike Nowlan

LOCKYER/Ipswich cricketers enjoyed a comfortable win over Sunshine Coast Gold in their latest Over 60s Division 1 win at Caboolture.

The home side batted first after winning the toss but could only muster 133 all out off 42 overs.

Lockyer/Ipswich chased the target down in 33 overs, losing just three wickets on Sunday.

On a ground and pitch which Graham Bichel described as superb, SSC Gold struggled to put partnerships together against a bowling attack which gave them little room to move.

Only Phil Warby, with 42 off 87 balls, withstood Lockyer/Ipswich's attack.

Warby was given out caught on the boundary by Mike McGovern. However, the fieldsman thought that he had put his foot over the boundary line when taking the catch, and so signalled "six" despite the umpire signalling out.

There were mutterings of "honest accountants" from the skipper.

The fielding was up to its usual high standard all innings.

Ray Zahnow took a catch that anyone else would have needed a step ladder for.

Lockyer/Ipswich's fielding backed up some excellent bowling from Bob Harbot, who is starting to find some good form with 3/14 off seven overs.

All bowlers got wickets and were economical.

McGovern and Rogers snared two each.

The run chase by Lockyer/Ipswich was always under control.

Bob Kratzmann played an excellent anchor role to score 35 off 93 balls in partnership with Andrew Walsh who wasted no time in getting to 43 off 38 balls.

By the time the first wicket fell (Freiberg for 15 off 25) at 92, it was just a matter of time before the target was reached.

Reno Cauz picked up 2/31 off eight overs.

"Bungy" Freiberg allegedly got lost and was late so did not bowl.

However, he did enjoy the excellent lunch proved by the hosts.

As a result, he received considerable banter from his teammates, to the extent that SSC Gold skipper Nev Gooch felt sympathy for him and gave "Bungy" the man-of-the-match award for getting a hard time from his teammates.

Phil Warby had no opposition in being awarded man of the match for the home side.