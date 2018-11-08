Sleeping trespasser certainly not Goldilocks

A MAN was shocked to return home late at night to discover a bearded stranger fast asleep in his bed.

Police officers were called and found the snoozing man, Sandy Moore, was certainly no Goldilocks.

Appearing in the dock before Ipswich Magistrates Court, Sandy Pearce Augustus Moore, 35, pleaded guilty to trespassing on February 25; driving when SPER suspended on January 13; drug driving (methylamphetamine); and failing to attend court.

Moore was staying in a house nearby and mistakenly entered the wrong house after a night out.

Prosecutor Senior Constable Carl Spargo said in the early hours of November 7 at Bundamba, Moore had not been able to produce a licence when pulled over by police. A check revealed he was SPER suspended.

Moore told officers he had been working in Toowoomba and had "taken some rock" weeks before, only using amphetamine recreationally.

Snr Const Spargo said when questioned over the trespass incident, Moore told police he had consumed a large amount of alcohol the night before.

Defence lawyer Alexis Oxley said Moore intended to return home to a remote community of West Arnhem Land before the wet season.

Moore said he would be living off the land. Magistrate Melanie Ho fined Moore $1250 - and disqualified his driver's licence for two months.