Sleeping man woken as house goes up in flames

A SLEEPING man was awoken and led to safety by a housemate minutes before his house went up in flames this morning.

Firefighters were unable to save a low set house on Girral Rd, Thagoona, after a fire started in the kitchen or laundry about 9.15am.

Three crews arrived to find the house already well alight, with a detached dwelling also starting to catch fire.

Bystanders and fire crews at the scene of a house fire at Thagoona on Monday morning. Rob Williams

Firefighters salvaged the nearby building but there was no saving the main house, which was completely gutted, apart from a single bedroom.

Brassall Station Office Des Sardie said all residents were out of the home and accounted for, with no injuries reported.

"It looks as though one of the people living in the (separate dwelling) has noticed the flames in the kitchen of the main house and he has gone in there and woken the fella up and got him out of bed,” Mr Sardie said.

"The fire looks like it has started in the kitchen or laundry first and spread from there.”

Part of the roof caved in during the intense fire, which was eventually brought under control about 9.40am.

Donning breathing apparatus, fire crews from Brassall, Bundamba and Rosewood were able to keep the flames out of one of the bedrooms, possibly allowing the residents to salvage some property from that room, but the rest of the house was completely destroyed.

The cause is still under investigation, however preliminary inquiries indicate an electrical fault somewhere in the laundry area may have sparked the incident.

Police are guarding the scene today as the investigation continues.