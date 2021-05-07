Sleeping elderly couple robbed during Gatton motel break-in

The woman, who was incapacitated, woke during the robbery and watched in fear of being attacked.

While an elderly couple slept in a motel room in Gatton, an opportunist robber broke into their room, stealing clothing and a victim’s wallet.

Police will allege the incident occurred about 4am on May 2, at the Gatton Motel, 74 Railway Street, where the elderly couple had stayed during a visit to the Lockyer Valley.

During the offence, the victim’s wife woke to see a man stealing the clothing items.

According to the couple’s son via a post on Facebook, the woman, who was incapacitated, watched quietly in fear that the intruder may be armed.

The items stolen included a sub of cash, the victim’s new wallet, a watch, belt, and various clothing items.

Gatton sergeant Dan Curtin said investigations had failed to identify the suspect who entered via an unlocked door.

The son, via Facebook, said many of the items stolen were new.

“My father’s new wallet, the second in his life, which I’d bought for him on January 16 this year while he was in Brisbane with a broken back,” he wrote.

A new belt, denim jeans, Wrangler shirt, black leather jacket and Ariat boots were all bought in January after a lifetime of living in bush work clothes, the son wrote.

“I have faith that someone knows someone whose unusually cashed up within the last couple of days, or has flapped their mouth off about the easy mark.”

The son said it was the first time in years his parents had gone on a holiday.

“Outside of this, they had a wonderful time, the event and hotel staff were amazing,” the son said.

“If and when the culprit is tracked down it’s a bloody decent few months work fencing.”



Anyone with information is urged to call the Gatton police station on 46316999, or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

