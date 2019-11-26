Sleeper throws stones in crack-up over neighbour’s music

NOISE LIMIT: Sleeper Joel Blackman threw stones at the roof of a noisy neighbour but was way off target.

A SLEEPLESS Joel Blackman sought to silence his neighbour's loud music she was playing before sunrise and threw stones to get her attention about the noise.

But the handful of stones missed their roof target and unluckily crashed through a glass door.

It was around 4.30am and his upset Chuwar neighbour called police.

It led to police charging a quite remorseful Blackman over the glass shattering incident and this week he went before Ipswich Magistrates Court revealing that he'd already paid for the repairs, and his remorse at what happened.

Joel Alexander Blackman, 34, pleaded guilty to doing wilful damage at Chuwar on May 2.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said police were called at 4.30am to a disturbance in Knightsbridge Drive, a woman saying someone had smashed her rear glass sliding door.

Officers spoke to Blackman who was nearby, telling them there had been an ongoing feud with his neighbour who woke him by playing loud music.

He had tried to get her attention but then picked up a handful of stones intending to throw on her roof but his aim was off and he missed, the stones smashing the glass door.

Sgt Caldwell said no restitution was sought because Blackman paid for the damage done.

Defence lawyer Matthew Reeves said Blackman suffers insomnia and some other health matters and because of the loud music playing he couldn't sleep - "basically driving my client around the bend".

He had previously tried ear plugs and ear muffs, even mediation.

On that morning he picked up a handful of gravel from his driveway to throw on the woman's roof intending to get her attention.

Describing the matter as being out of character, Mr Reeves sought a good behaviour bond.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said Blackman had shown his remorse by taking responsibility for his conduct. And had reacted poorly at the loud music.

She took into account his relevant personal matters and the circumstances of the offence and put Blackman on a $500 good behaviour bond. No conviction was recorded.