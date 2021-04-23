‘Sleep soundly Kobi’: Tributes flow for murdered baby

Mourners have travelled to the Whispering Wall in the Barossa Valley to pay their respects to baby Kobi Shepherdson, who was killed there on Wednesday.

A mother and her three children were among the many members of the public who have contributed to the growing pile of flowers, teddy bears and cards at the site.

Kobi, nine months, was murdered by her father when he killed himself at the reservoir.

Kobi’s mother’s favourite picture of her baby girl.

"Fly high angel Kobi," said one card attached to a pink teddy bear.

A message attached to a plush toy dog read, "sleep soundly Kobi, the monster can't hurt you now."

The Advertiser revealed on Friday that Kobi's father and murderer, Henry Shepherdson, 38, threatened to kill his daughter late last year, and was refused police bail due to prior risks associated with firearms.

Shepherdson had been in court earlier that day, seeking changes to conditions banning him from going within 200m of his family.

A family lays a tribute for Kobi. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Mariuz

Tributes have also flowed for Kobi on her mother's public Facebook post.

"What a beautiful little face. Precious memories. My heart breaks for you," said one friend.

The post received an outpouring of support, with the majority of commenters expressing speechlessness among feelings of love and loss.

"I have no words of comfort for you. My heart is shattered, please take care," another wrote.

"I'm lost for words. I'm thinking of you and sending you love and hugs … please reach out if you need support.," said another friend.

One comment described Kobi as "the most beautiful face there has ever been."

"Sending love and strength to you. I have no words of comfort," wrote a heartbroken commenter.

Kobi Shepherdson, aged nine months, in a picture provided by her mother.

NATIONAL DOMESTIC VIOLENCE CRISIS SERVICES

1800 RESPECT: 1800 737 732

Australian Childhood Foundation: 1800 176 453

MensLine Australia: 1300 78 99 78

LifeLine: 13 11 14

Kids Helpline: 1800 55 1800

Relationships Australia: 1300 364 277

Tributes have poured in both at the Whispering Wall and online for baby Kobi. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Mariuz

A message attached to a plush dog toy at the Whispering Wall. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Mariuz