Sledging Test great was surreal for Sarra

CRICKET: Brothers stalwart Jake Sarra stood behind the stumps and sledged his idol Australian Test great Steve Waugh.

The wicketkeeper for the ATSIC XI which took on the Prime Minister’s XI in 2001 remembers the moment he took on the champion skipper and felt his steely gaze vividly.

“I was quite nervous,” he said.

“They had guys like Steve Waugh and Brad Haddin.

“Steve Waugh came out to bat.

“He sort of edged one and just out of habit - being a mouthy wicketkeeper – I sledged him.

“I said ‘he is looking edgy early’ and he just glared at me.

“This was my all-time favourite player. It was a surreal experience.”

That is just one of the many highlights of more than two decades of first grade seasons.

Due to recent weather issues, there is some confusion over whether Sarra has already reached his 200 game milestone.

As perhaps the only man to captain two Ipswich West Moreton clubs in their inaugural year, he may finish the season stranded on 199 first grade games after washouts spoiled what would have been his 200th and 201st matches.

Work as a coal miner out west of the range forces the skipper of the maiden Colleges and Swifts teams turned Brothers bat out of action this weekend.

With the Raceview outfit to sit out due to a final round bye and not likely to play finals, there will be no more games for Sarra to play – this season.

The former wicketkeeper does not wear the gloves these days but he “more than likely” will be back in blue and white next year to ensure he becomes the 11th player to mark the double ton match milestone.

His 37-year-old body which debuted in 1996 may be feeling the effects of all those brutal Aussie summers, not to mention the 12-hour shifts. But he feels he still has plenty to offer the club with which he has won two premierships.

“If I was to play I would want to contribute,” Sarra said.

“I’ve scored bugger-all runs this season and I’m not keeping.

“So I’ve tried to sort of be the glue that sticks us together.”

After an exodus of experience following Brothers’ grand final loss last season, Sarra and best mate Craig Mackay have stayed on to guide the young side and keep the ship as steady as possible.

Early on in his career, Sarra tested his abilities playing for Wests in Premier Grade cricket.

At his peak he appeared for South Queensland and the Queensland Indigenous side.

Admittedly, it has not been his most prolific year. As a keeper runs were a bonus. Putting the team ahead of himself to take on the top order with no one else willing, the pressure to score intensified.

Sarra lamented last week’s downpour which cost Brothers a chance to press for an outright win and sneak into the finals.

He had toyed with retirement.

After all, he and partner Kylie are caring for five children. With another on the way, his hands are well and truly full.

But he loves the game so much he is trying to convince Kylie to let him play until he is 50.

He also thrives on the camaraderie, sportsmanship and light-hearted spirit with which the Brethren approach their cricket.

“We always take the p..s out of ourselves more than anyone else,” Sarra said.

“We don’t go out of our way to sledge.

“We find the humour in our own misfortune and that’s what gets us through.

“It’s a good culture.”