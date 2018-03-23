Menu
DOWNSIZED: The number of books available the Redbank Plains Library has been slashed, causing a mother's concern.
Community

SLASHED: Mother's fury at major library changes

Hayden Johnson
by
23rd Mar 2018 11:35 AM

PARENTS have been left frustrated with changes at the Redbank Plains Library reducing the number of childrens' books on display.

Renovations at the library are finished and patrons are assessing the Ipswich City Council's marketplace-style display.

The change, which offers more spaces for computer use, has resulted in the number of books on shelves being slashed from 25,000 to 2000.

Mother Jo McGuinness took to Facebook to voice disappointment in the renovation of the library.

"If your child is under six-years old we get half of a small shelf in the entire library," she wrote.

Ms McGuinness said the library was supposed to encourage parents to read to children.

"My son stuck to me like glue," she said.

"He was also upset and didn't want to look through the books like he usually would."

Division 9 Councillor Sheila Ireland has been opposed to the downsizing of the library and heard the parents' concern.

"There should have been childrens' books there that kids could have looked at," she said.

"It's not going to suit everybody, I acknowledged that.

"I think a library is about books, it's less books than in a mobile library and I'm very disappointed they've gone down to a small number."

Cr Ireland said library staff had heard good feedback about the change.

