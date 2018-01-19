Parents devastated at losing beautiful Amelia

Rhys James Collington the best friend of backpacker Amelia Blake, 22, who was found dead inside her Newtown flat in the city's inner-west on Friday.

THE crushed parents of British backpacker Amelia Blake, slain in an apparent murder-suicide in Sydney, have told of their struggle to come to terms with the death of their "beautiful girl".

The 22-year-old's bruised body was found beside her Nepali boyfriend Brazil Gurung's at his tiny apartment in Newtown.

Her parents, builder Chris and secretary Sharon and younger sister Lola, 20, are being comforted by relatives at the family home in Loughborough, Leicestershire.

A statement released today by the Foreign Office read: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of our much loved daughter and sister Amelia, who will be truly missed by all who knew her.



"We would like to thank everyone for the love and support shown to our family.

"As we try to come to terms with losing our beautiful girl, we would very much appreciate privacy at this extremely difficult time."

The family also shared a picture they wanted to remember her by, cuddling a koala bear, and are making arrangements to fly to Sydney to repatriate her body.

The ex graduate had split with her boyfriend in the UK to fulfil her dream of travelling the world and arrived in Australia eight months ago.

Brazil Nepali Gurung.

She recently met her Nepalese partner, a chef, 33, who had become infatuated with her, stalking and demanding money from her as he struggled to make ends meet.

Her heavily wounded body was discovered by a landlord last Friday in her boyfriend's Sydney apartment above a Persian restaurant.

Police believe Gurung killed Ms Blake before taking his own life.

They had met at popular eaterie Fogo Brazilia Churrasco where she was working as waitress to help pay for her travels and he worked as a chef.

Amelia Blake (right) pictured with best friend Rhys James Collington.

She was planning to leave the country within days of her grisly death and had spent Christmas at a farm in northwest Victoria.

She made the fateful decision to leave the farm on Boxing Day, when she returned to Sydney.

"I see my path but I don't know where it leads. Not knowing where I'm going is what inspires me to travel it," she wrote on Instagram.

A post-mortem has been carried out on her body but police do not have all the results.

Until the exact cause of death is determined the tiny Newtown flat would remain a crime scene.