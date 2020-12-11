Slade salutes in Ipswich sealing big week for Saal

DOGWATCH

Isaac Murphy

MARK Saal went to Ipswich on Saturday night with plenty of good vibes.

Last start Ipswich winner Pump It had proven too good in the heats of the Group Two Bogie Leigh Futurity at Albion Park on Thursday night.

It was now her brother Slade's turn as he returned from a brief spell in the Mixed Fourth/Fifth Grade at Ipswich.

The Collision/Simply and Angel breed have always been considered strong run home dogs and both have experience over the 600 metres. So when Slade landed just a length behind Dark Zorro in the run it was looking ominous for his competitors.

He didn't smash the clock but there's plenty of merit in a 30.62 victory as he made light work of the field for yet another win at the track.

Saal does most of his racing with the pair at Ipswich with their run on qualities ideally suited to the testing circuit.

Both have achieved plenty at two and a half and looks like the best is yet to come.

Buck or Two wins return bout for Prater

BUCK or Two has spent most of his racing life at Ipswich.

The son of Thirty Talks won his third start at the track in August last year and has gone on to build a solid record and reputation for trainer Brodie Prater.

With so much experience over the 500 at Ipswich, it's inevitable dogs are going to form rivalries. For Buck or Two, his number one nemesis going into Saturday night's race was Rodney Duff's Javens who'd got the better of him by four lengths the week previous.

Buck or Two had one main advantage over his odds on rival. That was box one and he used it to full effect flying the lids to put lengths on the rest of the field as he started his run down the back.

Javens has been concentrating on the 600 metres lately and early speed was not his go from box six as he got well back in the run before finally finding the fence.

He finished powerfully running past he majority of the field. However, Buck or Two was already off with the prize and impressive four-length winner on his home deck, the dog always a chance with his box manners and record.

Sibling rivalry a good sign for Vaughan

TRAINER Michael Vaughan's Knocka Norris/Walk With Faith litter brothers One Size Up and Faith In Norris last week made headlines with slashing performances over the 500 at Ipswich in just their first and second starts.

The pair clashed for the first time over the trip on Saturday night at Ipswich.

Vaughan may have settled for a dead heat but got the next best thing. One Size Up was first home with his brother making up the quinella.

It probably won't be the last time they meet each other but One Size Up gets initial bragging rights and stays unbeaten with 30.86 and 30.81 wins in similar fashion at Ipswich.

He put his maiden field to the sword by the time they passed the post the Saturday prior, scorching across from box eight, sizzling down the back to set up an unassailable lead.

It was almost an action replay on Saturday as he again easily cleared them from a wide draw and went on to win by seven and a half lengths, the same margin he held on debut.

Faith in Norris may have gone down in their first dual but he looks every bit an exciting as his brother.

He has half a length from holding the fence and it might have been a totally different result.

He too displayed excellent box manners on debut pinging out of the red for a 30.80 win shading his brother by one hundredth on their best times.

The Ipswich 500 is a notoriously hard place to start a dog but the brothers have looked right at home, not yet two and running Saturday class time.

Once they strengthen up there'll be bigger things to come.

High Torque torches sprint trip

ALBY Kennewell looks to have found a ripping young talent in High Torque who continued his brilliant start to his career over the 431 at Ipswich with a dominant victory on Saturday night taking down Tony Apap's highly rated Velocity Tinto in style.

Velocity Tinto has broken 25 at Ipswich on a handful of occasions and looked a good thing in Saturday's race. High Torque had to overcome box seven and got crunched from box six last week.

It was the charge of the light brigade to the first turn. But after absorbing some contact it was High Torque who emerged in front and only extended his lead on the way home hitting the line hard for a 25.19 win.

It takes the dogs career record to eight starts, three, wins, three seconds and a third all over the same trip at Ipswich.

However, it hasn't all be smooth sailing for Kennewell the dog was forced into a four month spell after his debut win in June and is only finding his feet again.

With a best of 25.04 the dog is getting up in grade, with his run home maybe look for a jump to the 500 metres soon.

Elastic Bairn stretches winning streak

SERENA Lawrance's Elastic Bairn is the real deal.

The gun young dog extended his winning streak to five at Ipswich last Friday beating the Group performed Jasper the Jet in the process for his biggest win yet.

The race was won at box rise when the dog made light work of the six easily beating the speedy Jasper the Jet out, who was drawn beside in box five and never able to bridge the initial margin.

The dog has lost one race in his career, that being over the 288 metres when he finished third and has gone from strength to strength since stepping up in trip.

A lot of young dogs win over the 431 with pure speed but he's shown a great mix of track sense and talent, winning from inside and outside draws, he'll look to extend the winning run this Friday.

To top her day off, Lawrance secured a race-to-race double with Bonus Only a recent 500 metre winner turning the clock back to his 400 days running on powerfully to record his 12th career win in the Fourth and Fifth Grade heat.